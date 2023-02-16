AFTERNOON: The rest of your Thursday will feature dropping temperatures and strong winds. We will see temperatures drop from the 50s to the 30 by this evening with northwest winds 15-20 mph. Clouds will begin clearing as well.

TONIGHT: Cold and windy. Temperatures will drop below freezing state-wide with 15 mph northwest winds. This will make for wind chills in the teens and 20s. Skies will be mostly clear by Friday morning.

TOMORROW: Friday starts cold and won’t warm up much. High temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s with sunny skies. There will still be a breezy north wind.

WEEKEND: Winds will become southerly this weekend. This will cause temperatures to rise in the mid 50s Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. We will see some clouds on Saturday with mainly sunny skies Sunday.

Next week looks warm with another midweek storm.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.