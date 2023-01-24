TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with increasing clouds and perhaps a few rain drops early. By mid and late-morning, clouds become more widespread. Rain will also become more scattered.

In our higher elevations over northwest Arkansas, the precipitation may start out as snow. Temperatures will reach the low 40s in central Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas and higher elevations will be colder.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Rain will continue to become more widespread and heavy into the afternoon. Snow will also become heavier, which will help cool some of our lower elevations enough to chance more rain to snow.

By late-afternoon, travel conditions will likely be problematic in our higher elevations of the Ozarks and Ouachitas. Then into the late-afternoon, as temperatures continue to fall, these issues will spread into the valleys as well.

Temperatures across central Arkansas reach the mid-40s while higher elevations and other parts of northern and western Arkansas hover around the low and mid-30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: The rain continues for areas of eastern Arkansas, perhaps mixed with periods of sleet. Still, the greatest impacts will exist northwest of the I-30/US-67 corridor.

Dry air starts to slide in by mid-evening, shutting down some of the rain and snow. But some lingering snow showers will push through around midnight, perhaps bringing a brief dose of snow through central Arkansas. If this happens, this is the best opportunity for accumulating snow in the Little Rock area. If we miss out on this last round, we end up with none.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Most snow will be gone by daybreak on Wednesday. But a few flurries could linger during the day. Otherwise, we’re cold with temperatures in the mid to lower 30s Wednesday morning. Then by the afternoon, we’ll stay mostly cloudy with highs in the low-40s. Wind chills will be colder as there will be a breezy northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph.

Expect sunshine into Thursday with below-average temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-40s with lows near 30. We’ll start out Friday near 30 as well. But in the afternoon, we see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-50s. Showers return over the weekend with highs in the 50s.