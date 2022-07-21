TONIGHT: Thunderstorms continue for southwest and far south Arkansas through this evening. Some of which have been strong to severe. Hail and wind remain the primary threats. The storms are also slowly moving southeast, so some flooding is also a concern. Mena is under a flash flooding warning until ~7pm as 2-3″ of rain have already fallen there. For central Arkansas and Little Rock, it will be partly cloudy, humid and a smidge cooler in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: It is going to be another hot and humid forecast Friday with high temps in the low 100s. Sunny all day with only a few clouds and a southwesterly wind in the morning shifting southeasterly by afternoon. Temps will feel closer to 105°F during the afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: It stays hot and humid for the rest of the weekend and next week, but there is some hope for a little relief. By mid-week next week, the ridge of high pressure will weaken some, allowing for a little higher rain chances and slightly lower temps by the end of the month.

