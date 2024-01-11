Today …Wow! After a cold morning, it will warm into the 60s. The clouds will return late ahead of rain and thunderstorms tonight.

A few light showers will be possible in the early evening, then a few thunderstorms will be possible around 10 PM. After Midnight, strong to severe storms will be possible until around sunrise Friday. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats, but shortly after Midnight, SW Arkansas will have a chance of getting an isolated, weak tornado.

The cold air will start to come in Friday morning. Temperatures will go from the 50s in the morning to the 30s in the afternoon. A few flurries may fly in Central AR, but NWA may get an inch of snow.

Then after Arctic air comes in behind another cold front Saturday afternoon. Sunday and into Monday will bring a significant winter storm with measurable snow in most of the state. South AR may get up to ¼” of freezing rain before it sees a transition to snow.