TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will linger a little later tonight than the last few nights. Most of the storms will fade away after midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy through Friday morning. Low temperatures in the low 70s with a northwest wind 5 mph.

FRIDAY: The morning will start quiet and the afternoon will become stormy again. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. Northwest wind 5 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Higher rain/thunderstorms chances arrive this weekend. I don’t think either day will be a washout, but most Arkansans will see rain. I expect a low severe weather risk both days with a few thunderstorms capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s on both afternoons.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like Monday will feature more sunshine and fewer storms and maybe slightly lower humidity. Afternoon thunderstorm chances will return Tuesday and continue much of next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

