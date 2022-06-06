TONIGHT: It was a rainy start to the work with with Little Rock picking up 1.50″ of rain Monday morning. We’ll get a break from the rain tonight and overnight. Temperatures remain mild overnight with lows in the low 70s. Southwesterly wind will shift more to the south and lessen to about 5mph.

TUESDAY: More rain is in the forecast Tuesday. Timing is late afternoon and early evening for central Arkansas. Another quarter to half inch of rainfall is expected. Heavy rain and gusty wind the primary threats with the scattered showers and storms, which should clear out by Tuesday night.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain lasts through Friday. Sunshine is back this weekend. Hotter weather next week.

