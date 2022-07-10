TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Monday with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. The good news is dew points will remain in the 60s, so heat index values will likely only be a degree or two higher than the actual air temperature is. Monday looks to be a sunny and dry day overall.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will likely be one of the warmest days of the week. Highs will be back in the upper 90s to triple digits. A weak cold front will be moving through the state on Tuesday, however temperatures will still make a run for the century mark before the front arrives.

EXTENDED: A few isolated shower and storm chances are possible on Wednesday however much of the state will remain dry. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again with temperatures back in the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week.