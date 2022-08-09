TONIGHT: It will be mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures mild in the low 70s and calm southerly wind. A very slim shot for a stray shower remains, but chances will lower across the state the later in the evening it gets.

WEDNESDAY: There will be a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday afternoon with high temps slightly below average in the upper 80s. A low chance for a few showers and storms is most likely Wednesday afternoon as a stalled front tries to make its way through the state.

WHAT’S NEXT: More sunshine Thursday and nothing but sun Friday into the weekend with high temps back in the 90s.

