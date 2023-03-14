TONIGHT: Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will start off cold, however, temperatures will start to warm up by the afternoon into the 60s. Clouds will also build throughout the day.

EXTENDED: Thursday will be a warm and breezy day. A cold front will approach Thursday evening, giving us the chance for showers and storms. A few could be on the strong to severe side Thursday night. Temperatures will cool off on Friday after the cold front moves through. Breezy winds and cloud cover will stick around on Friday. Cool temperatures will continue through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.