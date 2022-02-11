The area of high pressure that has brought us so much beautiful weather over the last week is finally moving out. This will cause a big drop in temperatures

A cold front will push through the state early Saturday morning. Moisture will be limited so I am forecasting just a 20% chance for showers. Saturday afternoon the skies will begin to clear and temperatures will only rise into the upper 40s and low 50s. Strong northwest wind 10-20 mph.

Chilly conditions continue into Sunday with sunny skies. Sunday morning will start out in the 20s and the afternoon high we get into the low 50s.

In the first half of next week, we will see warming temperatures and dry conditions. Sunny with temperatures near 60° Monday and mid 60s Tuesday.

Wednesday will be warm as well. but we will start seeing some clouds build as our next storm system moves in. There is a 30% chance for rain late Wednesday.

Right now, Thursday is looking like the day the storm arrives. The setup for this storm will be all rain, and it’s looking like strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Severe thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint what these thunderstorms may produce, but we will continue to watch this threat over the coming days.

Once the storm moves out there will be another shot of cold air behind it.

Have a great weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!