Beautiful weather!

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Backyard Sports: Trampoline Basketball
Video
Top Stories
Michael Jordan and ‘Catch 23’ crew reel in 442-pound blue marlin
Video
Former Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd’s death accused of voting illegally in Florida
Video
Facebook group created to unite North Little Rock
Video
LR Board of Directors vote yes to purchase body-worn cameras for LRPD
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
FIFA ranks Australia-New Zealand as best 2023 World Cup bid
Top Stories
Fans flock back for final big games of Serbian soccer season
Federer out for remainder of 2020 after injury setback
The Latest: Kvitova, Haas join tennis exhibition in Berlin
One Championship making deliberate plans for return to cage
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Beautiful weather!
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jun 10, 2020 / 06:21 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2020 / 06:21 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Weather
Update: Arkansas State Police identify Alexander police officer killed in shooting
Video
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases report of county employment and wages in Arkansas
Garland County authorities investigate deadly shooting
Family Health: Will U.S. protests create spike in COVID-19 cases?
Video