High pressure and dry conditions have been dominating our weather across the Natural State. Over the next few days, we will see big changes in the temperatures department and only a small chance for rain.

Thursday will be warm compared to where temperatures should be in early February. But compared to the 70s we saw Wednesday, it will be slightly cooler. Morning temperatures in the low 40s will warm into the mid 60s! Skies will be partly cloudy with a southeast wind 5-10 mph.

We end the week warm! Temperatures will quickly rebound into the 70s on Friday with sunny skies and a breezy southwest wind 10-15 mph.

A cold front will move through the region Saturday morning. This will bring Arkansas a 20% of rain Saturday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday afternoon will be chilly with temperatures topping out in the 50s.

Next week we will see rising temperatures! Low 60s Monday and mid 60s Tuesday. I am watching the potential for a storm that could impact the middle of next week.

Happy hump day! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!