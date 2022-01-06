Bundle up: Forecasting a frigid Friday

The winter storm that brought light snow and ice accumulations to parts of Arkansas is now well off to our east. Behind this system is another blast of arctic air!

Friday will be one of the coldest days of the season. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Highs will only get into the mid 30s. There will be plenty of sunshine with an east wind 5-10 mph.

This weekend will feature rain and fluctuating temperatures. We start Saturday cold, but a south wind warms us into the 50s. There is a 70% chance for rain and nonsevere thunderstorms mainly Saturday afternoon.

The rain continues into Sunday morning, and Sunday afternoon the cold front will pass through and temperatures will drop sharply behind it. Temperatures Sunday will be the warmest in the morning and decrease throughout the day.

Next week will be cool and quiet. Temperatures will be slightly below average with no chance for rain until next Thursday.