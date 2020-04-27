Calm today, stormy tomorrow night

More clouds build in this afternoon with temperatures similar to tomorrow in the 70s. It will feel a little more humid with a southerly breeze.

We could see a few very light showers tonight, but it won’t amount to all that much. It will be cloudy, mild and calm.

Our focus shifts to Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. A strong line of storms moves in after 6pm cdt to northwest Arkansas. Some of these storms could become severe with large hail and damaging wind the biggest threats. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out for western Arkansas, although this threat is lower.

For central Arkansas, including Little Rock, storm activity should increase after 9pm cdt.

Storms continue after midnight across central and eastern Arkansas.



Timing depends on the track of the cold front, so this will alter some as we move into Tuesday. Keep track with FOX16 and the Arkansas Storm Team for more updates online.