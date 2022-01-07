Cold rain and a few thunderstorms this weekend

High pressure brought the Natural State plenty of sunshine and cold temperatures on Friday. As we move into the weekend the area of high pressure will move east allowing for a warm southerly wind and rain.

Saturday morning will feature temperatures in the 30s and mostly cloudy skies. By the afternoon rain showers and a few thunderstorms will move into the state. Temperatures will get into the 50s with a breezy southeast wind 10-15 mph.

We will see a very low level 1 of 5 risk for a severe storm Saturday.

Rain and storms continue overnight. Temperatures Saturday night will continue to rise near 60°.

Rain will begin to wrap up Sunday morning. The rain moves out around noon Sunday and temperatures will drop rapidly. We may see a little sun just in time for sunset. North wind 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Next week will be quiet and cool. Our next rain chance will arrive late in the week.

Have a great weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby