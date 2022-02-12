A cold front passed through early Saturday morning and brought a few snowflakes to portions of central and southern Arkansas. The front didn’t have much precipitation with it, but it did bring us a lot of cold air. Saturday afternoon temperatures were stuck in the 30s across much of the state!

Sunday will be a little more pleasant! Although it will be cold in the morning (20s) the afternoon will bring fully sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s!

In the first half of the week, we will see warming temperatures and dry conditions. Sunny with temperatures in the mid 60s on Monday and upper 60s Tuesday.

Wednesday will be warm as well. but we will start seeing some clouds build as our next storm system moves in. There is a 30% chance for rain late Wednesday.

Right now, Thursday is looking like the day the storm arrives. The setup for this storm will be all rain, and it’s looking like strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Severe thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint what these thunderstorms may produce, but we will continue to watch this threat over the coming days.

The storm will be out of here by Friday. Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s and sunny skies. The cold air won’t last long, because temperatures will be near 60° next weekend!

Have a great rest of your weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!