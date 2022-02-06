High pressure continues to dominate the weather here in the Midsouth. This has made for sunny days and clear, cool nights. High pressure and a couple of dry cold fronts will be the consistent factor for the entire forecast.

The first of these cold fronts will move through the state Monday morning. Since these cold fronts are dry, the only effects they will have are a shift in wind directions and cooler temperatures. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the upper 20s (watch out for black ice) by the afternoon we will get into the upper 40s and low 50s with mostly sunny skies. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will start in the 20s again, but a southerly breezy will warm us near 60° with sunny skies!

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday. The temperature will get into the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The late week will feature another dry cold front that will cool temperatures back into the 50s on Thursday, but we rebound into the 60s again Friday!

Next weekend is looking dry with slightly cooler temperatures.

Have a great week! – Meteorologist Alex Libby