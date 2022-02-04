Now that the storm is long gone the focus now is on melting. We were lucky enough to see a few hours of sun Friday afternoon that helped melt some of the ice off the roads. Temperatures will plummet Friday night and any water will freeze solid.

Saturday morning will start very cold with temperatures in the single digits in Northern Arkansas and teens for the rest of the state. Good melting weather Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the low 40s and sunny skies.

Sunday will be very similar. Teens in the morning will freeze any standing water. Sunday afternoon we should melt any remaining ice and snow as temperatures will be near 50°!

A dry cold front moves through late Sunday night.

A dry cold front will pass through the state Monday morning. This will slow our warming trend, and highs will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s Monday afternoon.

The middle and end of the workweek will remain dry with warming temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s!

Watch out for black ice on the roads! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!