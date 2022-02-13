After a wintry cold day Saturday, temperatures rebounded nicely Sunday afternoon. The warm trend continues into the workweek and by Wednesday many Arkansans will be back in the 70s!

Before the warmer temperatures arrive, we do have another cold start Monday. Monday morning will features temperatures in the 20s, but a breezy south wind and a bunch on sunshine will warm temperatures into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer! Highs will be near 70° across Southern Arkansas.

On Wednesday we will begin to see the effects of our next storm system. There is a 40% chance for showers Wednesday evening with temperatures in the low 70s.

There will be a wide range of weather across the state Thursday morning. (Wintry North, Stormy South)

Thursday morning is when we will see the main impacts of the storm. The storm track has been trending further south. This means the risk for severe storms has been lowered, and the chance for wintry weather has increased for Northern Arkansas. Central and Southern Arkansas still have a chance to see strong to severe thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint who could see wintry weather and what these thunderstorms may produce, but we will continue to watch this threat over the coming days.

The storm will be out of here by Friday. Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s and sunny skies. The cold air won’t last long, because temperatures will be near 60° next weekend!

