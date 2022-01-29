High pressure is in control for the next few days! That means tons of sun and warm temperatures. But, as we get into next week there is a winter storm that will impact the Natural State.

Let’s start with the nice weather.

Sunday will be very nice. In the morning temperatures will be cool in the low 30s, and by the afternoon sunny skies and a south wind 5-10 mph will warm temperatures into the 60s!

Warm temperatures Monday afternoon.

Monday will be very similar but even warmer. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and even low 70s!

Tuesday is when the weather starts to go downhill. Most of Tuesday will be dry with temperatures in the 60s, but moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will bring a 30% chance for afternoon showers.

The big winter storm that we have been talking about will impact Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will feature mild temperatures and a 50% chance of rain that could be heavy at times.

Wednesday night and into Thursday is when we will see the chance for wintry weather as cold air moves in. There is still some uncertainty with the track of the storm. The track is very important because if the storm hits further south then it could be a big snow event, and if it hits further north it will be all rain. Right now, the setup looks similar to the storm we saw earlier this winter (snow to the north and rain for the rest of the state). Much will change between now and then, so continue to check back with the Arkansas Storm Team for updates.

When the storm is out of here temperatures will drop! Friday and Saturday will be brutally cold.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts! – Meteorologist Alex Libby