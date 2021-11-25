Forecasting a frosty Friday across the Natural State

Black Friday will be cold. Many start the day below freezing, and high temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

The weekend is looking pretty nice. Saturday will feature warmer temperatures in the 60s and a 20% chance for a brief shower. The best chance for rain will be in the southern half of the state.

The sun returns Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Next week is looking sunny and warm! We warm each day. From highs in the low 60s on Monday to low 70s by Thursday!

Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.