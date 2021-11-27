Forecasting a week-long warming trend!

The cloudy skies that we saw Saturday will be out of here by Sunday morning. Temperatures start out in the low 40s and highs will get into the upper 50s and low 60s. North wind 5-10 mph.

Winds shift from north to south on Monday. This will warm temperatures into the mid 60s with fully sunny skies.

The warming trend does not stop there. We get into the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday low and mid 70s will be widespread. Warm conditions continue for the rest of the week, and our next rain chance won’t come until next weekend.

