Forecasting the coldest temperatures of the winter Friday morning

The storm that brought rain sleet and snow Wednesday is well off to our east. The big focus now is on the temperatures.

Friday morning will be the coldest start in almost a year. We have the perfect setup for the extreme cold (clear skies, calm winds, and dry arctic air). This will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits in northern parts of the state and into the teens for the rest. So far the coldest temperatures recorded at the Little Rock National Airport is 20° and I am forecasting 15° Friday morning. 15° is cold but it’s still 11° from the record of 4° set in 1985.

Friday afternoon will be sunny and cold with a high in the mid 30s and a light north breeze around 5 mph.

The weekend is looking beautiful. Temperatures will still be below freezing in the mornings but the afternoons will feature sunshine and warmer temperatures. Saturday will get into the mid 40s. Temperatures in the mid and upper 50s Sunday.

Warming temperatures over the next four days.

Our next rain chance looks to arrive early next week.

