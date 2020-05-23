Friday Evening Weather Update

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Backyard Sports: Future ‘Dude Perfect’ members
Video
Top Stories
Arkansans working on the frontlines of COVID-19
Video
UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Romance murder
Video
Campers braving a stormy forecast for a weekend away
Video
Disability support group helps graduating seniors enter the workforce
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Backyard Sports: Future ‘Dude Perfect’ members
Video
Top Stories
Ex-Hoya, ex-Knick, current Georgetown coach Ewing has COVID
NASCAR grabs much-needed momentum in return to live racing
IndyCar drivers cope with strange Memorial Day weekend
Bald truth: Cincinnati MLS team tweets wrong photo of coach
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
May 22, 2020 / 09:23 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 22, 2020 / 09:44 PM CDT
UPDATE: 9:44 PM
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Romance murder
Video
Benton restaurant closes dine-in after folks refuse to wear masks
Video
Two injured in Little Rock gas station shooting Wednesday night
One man dead, another injured in Pine Bluff shooting