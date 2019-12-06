Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
CWD-positive deer found in Independence County
Top Stories
Seven injured, four dead including shooter at Florida Navy base
Community Advisory Board discusses LRSD Boundary Adjustment Recommendations
Father pays nearly $7,000 in school lunch debt for elementary school kids
Scared kids now get comfort packs from police during traumatic incidents
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Tiger Woods is everywhere in this President Cup
Top Stories
Ruiz even heavier for his heavyweight rematch with Joshua
Top Stories
Former No. 1 Wozniacki to retire after Australian Open
CMU, Miami to meet in unexpected matchup for MAC title
No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 8 Baylor on playoff edge in Big 12 game
Troubled waters: Open water swimming faces do-over of 2016
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Friday Morning Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 6, 2019 / 09:07 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 6, 2019 / 09:07 AM CST