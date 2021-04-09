Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Photos: Prince Philip through the decades
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99
Live
Trump-loving Alabama county faces uphill effort to get residents vaccinated
Silver Alert issued for missing Sherwood man
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Masters Day 1: The Englishman did not disappoint
Top Stories
George scores 33 points, Clippers snap Suns’ winning streak
Jazz rout Trail Blazers for 23rd straight home victory
Slain South Carolina doctor wrote of faith, life’s fragility
Angels win 7-5 in home opener for Florida-based Blue Jays
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Friday Morning Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Apr 9, 2021 / 06:25 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 9, 2021 / 06:25 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Pine Bluff man receives water bill for almost $20,000
Video
Little Rock Police investigating city’s 15th homicide of the year
Video
Hot Springs officer recognized for helping young girl
Video
Bryant police called on 10-year-old for toy gun
Video
UPDATE: Victim identified in double shooting on Colonel Glenn Road