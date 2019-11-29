Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Woman dies in accident on Interstate 30 Thursday morning
Top Stories
Full bellies and cold rain didn’t stop deal-hunters at pre-Black Friday events
Malvern police in search of multiple suspects in homicide
Accident on I-30 East involving commercial vehicle, 3 dead, 2 critically injured
Private regional jail passes next step
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Olympic champion Mo Farah to make track comeback in 10,000
Top Stories
Unai Emery fired as Arsenal manager after losing run
Top Stories
Michigan State helping Winston through grieving process
Mannion’s layup gives No. 14 Arizona 93-91 win vs Pepperdine
Saints beat Falcons to clinch 3rd straight NFC South title
Gee whiz: Peeing dog celebration costs Ole Miss in Egg Bowl
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Friday Morning Webcast – 6 AM
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 29, 2019 / 06:35 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 29, 2019 / 06:35 AM CST