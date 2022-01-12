From warm and sunny to cold and snowy

High pressure continues to control our weather over the next couple of days with our next chance for precipitation arriving this weekend. Precipitation is the correct word because there is a chance for rain, sleet, and snow.

Thursday will be the nicest day in the forecast. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 60s with sunny skies. Winds out of the west 5-10 mph.

Friday will be nice but cooler with more clouds. Highs will only make it into the mid 50s. East wind 5-10 mph.

All eyes are on the weekend. We are getting a better idea of what we can expect. The storm will start out as rain across the entire state Saturday morning. Rain will continue into the afternoon and it will likely change over to snow across northern Arkansas during the evening. It’s looking likely for almost everyone to see snow by Sunday morning. It’s still too early to talk amounts. but accumulating snow is likely for the northern half of the state.

After the snow moves out, chilly air moves in.

