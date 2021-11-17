Get your jackets back out!

A cold front will move from west to east Wednesday night and into the early morning hours Thursday. The front will bring less than half an inch of rain and a few rumbles of thunder.

Behind the front will be gusty north winds 10-20 mph that will quickly drop temperatures. Highs on Thursday will only get into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Cool-weather continues into Friday. Frost is likely in the morning with highs only getting into the 50s. It will be less breezy with a southeast wind of around 5 mph.

The weekend will be split. Saturday will be sunny with temperatures in the 60s, while another cold front will push through Sunday, bringing another round of rain and cooler temperatures behind it.

Meteorologist Alex Libby