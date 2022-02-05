Sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s helped clear the remaining ice off the roads here in the Little Rock metro. If you still have an icy driveway, don’t worry, even warmer temperatures are on the way.

The trend for the next week will be sunny skies and warmer temperatures. There will be a few dry cold fronts that will pass through and slow the warming trend, but there’s isn’t big drops in temperatures expected.

Sunday will be nice. Temperatures will start in the 20s in the morning, but by the afternoon many locations will get into the 50s!

Monday morning the first of two dry cold fronts will pass over the Natural State. The front will bring a few high-thin clouds and will keep temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The middle and end of the workweek will remain dry with warming temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s!

Temperatures will stay in the 60s into next weekend and there is a small 20% chance for precipitation on Saturday.

Enjoy the warmer end of the weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby