Great melting weather to start the week

The snow is long gone and unlike the large snowstorms from last winter the snow will melt away quickly.

Sunday afternoon will feature fully sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s. Even though it will be chilly today with a north wind 5-15 mph, the sun will be bright enough to melt a lot of snow. Roads will be clear by the end of the day and several inches of snow will melt off grassy surfaces.

Sunny skies continue Monday. The temperature will rise into the 50s with a south wind 5-10 mph.

The warmest day of the forecast will be Tuesday. We will see a few high clouds with a high temperature near 60°.

Our next chance for precipitation will be Wednesday. There is a 40% chance of rain. The rain is associated with an Arctic cold front that has some very cold air behind it. We will end the work week with temperatures well below average.

Have a great week! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!