Heat & Humidity Stick Around

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
36 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Top Stories
Backyard Sports: NLRHS students not letting COVID-19 stop them
Video
Arkansans working on the frontlines of COVID-19
Video
LRPD honor fallen officers with virtual memorial service
Video
CARES Act Steering Committee met today to discuss allocating $1.25 billion in federal funding due to virus
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
No more ‘kissing the ball’ in South American soccer
Top Stories
The Latest: Udinese owner against restarting too soon
Extra innings: Baseball head pitches Olympics to MLB, again
Golf joins baseball, soccer in South Korea as sports resume
High school coaches approve USA Football teaching model
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
36 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Heat & Humidity Stick Around
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
May 14, 2020 / 06:18 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2020 / 06:18 AM CDT
Trending Stories
First Pentecostal Church In NLR holds in-person service
Video
Future of summer youth sports still unknown
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office avoids county wide furlough
Video
Vestavia Hills mail carrier from viral TikTok video shares her experience
Video
Woman found dead in gas station parking lot in Saline County Tuesday morning
Video