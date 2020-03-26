Heating Up Thursday

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Watch Live at 1 p.m.- Live coverage of the Special Legislative Session of the 92nd General Assembly
Top Stories
FAQs about Stimulus Checks: When? How much? Will I be taxed later?
Update: 310 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, according to ADH
Video
Deputy-involved shooting kills man in Pope County, Arkansas State Police investigating
Video
US jobless claims hit 3.3 million, quadruple previous record
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
IndyCar goes virtual racing as it waits to get back on track
Top Stories
Record-setting Olympians stretch careers for games in 2021
The Latest: Real Madrid’s stadium to store donations
Tokyo Olympics: Looking for a new date for opening, closing
AP source: Proposal would let Betts, Bauer go free in fall
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Deputy-involved shooting kills man in Pope County, Arkansas State Police investigating
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
US jobless claims hit 3.3 million, quadruple previous record
2
of
/
2
Heating Up Thursday
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Mar 26, 2020 / 06:11 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 26, 2020 / 06:11 AM CDT
Trending Stories
FAQs about Stimulus Checks: When? How much? Will I be taxed later?
Update: 310 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, according to ADH
Video
PF Changs in Little Rock closes permanently due to COVID-19
Deputy-involved shooting kills man in Pope County, Arkansas State Police investigating
Video
Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)