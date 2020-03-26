Heating Up Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A warm front moves Northward across Arkansas Tuesday morning with showers and some storms developing along and North of the front. Heaviest rain and greatest threat for strong storms is across Northern and Northwest Arkansas around daybreak Tuesday morning. The main concern with storms is some isolated hail, although some heavy rains and gusty winds may be possible in a few spots.

Showers will diminish by mid morning Tuesday, although a few showers and and isolated thunderstorm may develop later Tuesday afternoon as the front moves back South as a cold front.