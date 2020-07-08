Heating Up

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Job Alert for the week of July 8: Law enforcement, labor, customer service & more
Top Stories
Man injured in Little Rock shooting Tuesday night
Scam artists pose as contact tracers to steal Arkansans’ identities, AG Rutledge warns
Lt. Col. Vindman to retire from military; White House ‘campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation’ blamed
US reaches 3 million COVID-19 cases, nearly double all other countries
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Track and field adapts for storied meet held in 7 venues
Top Stories
Ryder Cup postponed until next year at Whistling Straits
Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing accident
Video
NASCAR’s Johnson OK’d to race after 2 negative virus tests
AP Was There: Graf beats Navratilova at Wimbledon again
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Supreme Court sides with Trump in birth control opt-out case
Heating Up
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jul 8, 2020 / 05:59 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 8, 2020 / 05:59 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Amazon announces first fulfillment center, second delivery station in Little Rock
CAREN Act: San Francisco ordinance would charge Karens who call 911 over racial bias
Video
Interactive Radar
City of Conway passes ordinance requiring residents to wear face coverings
Video
Man injured in Little Rock shooting Tuesday night