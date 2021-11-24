It will be a wet Turkey Day and a frigid Black Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A cold front is set to bring rain and cooler temperatures to Arkansas on Thanksgiving. Showers along the front will move into far west Arkansas after dark Wednesday night. By midnight Little Rock could see a few drops. The heaviest rain will arrive in central Arkansas around sunrise Thanksgiving morning. In some of the heavier downpours, there could be a couple of rumbles of thunder. Rain totals will be around half an inch.

The rain moves out Thursday afternoon, and behind the front will be much cooler temperatures and a breezy northwest wind. Temperatures will actually drop throughout the day. 50s in the morning will turn to 40s by the afternoon. Everyone should see some sunshine before the day is over,

Black Friday will be cold. Many start the day below freezing, and high temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Friday Morning Temperatures.

The weekend is looking pretty nice. Saturday will feature warmer temperatures in the 60s and a 20% chance for a brief shower. The best chance for rain will be in the southern half of the state. The sun returns Sunday with temperatures near 60°.

Next week is looking sunny and warm!

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving! –

