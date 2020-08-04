Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Bachelorette partygoer accused of behaving badly, coughing on employee at Nashville restaurant
Video
Top Stories
Police chief apologizes for armed officers who detained children during stolen vehicle mistake
Video
Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls
California family of mother who is brain dead after surgery calls for independent investigation
Video
Jr. Deputy Becomes First Arkansas Little League to Stream Games
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless 40
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
The Latest: Leverkusen’s Amiri will miss Rangers game
Top Stories
Done for the year: Braves ace Soroka felled by torn Achilles
LEADING OFF: Marlins back in action, Ohtani on the shelf
McDavid’s hat trick propels Oilers past Blackhawks 6-3
Pac-12 responds to football players threatening opt-outs
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Lower temps & humidity
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Aug 4, 2020 / 07:04 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 4, 2020 / 07:04 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Where things stand on $1,200 payments as August begins
Man injured in July 20 shooting dies, according to LRPD
Video
No-contact practice with helmets starts today
Video
Little Rock woman charged with stealing close to $2 million in COVID relief money
Interactive Radar