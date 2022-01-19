Major changes: Frigid wind chills in the forecast

An area of low pressure brought thunder, rain, sleet, and even snow to parts of Arkansas Wednesday afternoon. Behind the system are some very cold temperatures that will stick around for a while.

Tonight we will see temperatures drop from the 50s down to the 20s by Thursday morning. Temperatures in the 20s and strong north winds 15-20 mph will cause it to feel near 0°. Sunny weather returns in the afternoon with highs only in the low 30s.

Thursday morning windchills.

Friday morning will feature the coldest temperatures of the season. It won’t be windy, but temperatures will drop into the low teens! The afternoon will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s.

The weekend will be quiet, sunny, and a little warmer. Temperatures top out in the 40s on Saturday and the 50s Sunday.

I am watching a system that has the potential to bring more wintry weather for the start of next week.

