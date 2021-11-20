Marathon runners will be dodging drops

A cold front will be moving through the state from west to east throughout the day Sunday. A few light showers will move through in the morning with widespread showers and a few downpours in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s.

We start the week cold. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature near-freezing temperatures in the morning. Highs on Monday will be in the low 50s, while Tuesday temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.

As we near Thanksgiving we will see more clouds and the chance for rain. Wednesday we will see warm and breezy conditions with thickening clouds later in the day. Right now Thanksgiving looks wet with another cold front passing through the state.

Black Friday and next weekend will be chilly.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby