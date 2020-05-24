Memorial Day Weekend Forecast – Sunday PM Update

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Troy’s Terrific Travels: Falls Branch Trail
Video
Top Stories
Local Arkansans Sink Back-to-Back Hole-in-Ones at Maumelle Country Club
Video
North Carolina deputy shoots knife-wielding man at outdoor church service in Waxhaw
Video
USDA Forest Service reminds every adventurer to “be outdoor safe”
Video
Flames, thinning renew Devil’s Eyebrow
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Woods, Brady win a TV charity match as good as real thing
Top Stories
No fans, no problem: Some Coca-Cola 600 fans turn out anyway
Troy’s Terrific Travels: Falls Branch Trail
Video
Local Arkansans Sink Back-to-Back Hole-in-Ones at Maumelle Country Club
Video
Postponed Indy 500 puts short-track drivers in spotlight
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast – Sunday PM Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
May 24, 2020 / 06:23 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 24, 2020 / 06:51 PM CDT
Father’s Day TV Trivia Contest
Share a Graduation Photo of Your High School Senior!
Share a Photo of Your High School Senior Athlete!
Coronavirus: Questions & answers
Arkansas Crime Watch
Special Reports
Terrell Talk
Keep On Amazing
The CW Arkansas
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Arkansas Storm Team Live Coverage
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast – Sunday PM Update
Video
Interactive Radar
A Strong Thunderstorm or Two Possible Sunday Afternoon/Evening
Two injured in Little Rock gas station shooting Wednesday night
Front Lines