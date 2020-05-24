Memorial Day Weekend Forecast Update – Saturday PM

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Lake Hamilton Memorial Day fireworks will be held Sunday, May 24
Top Stories
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson highlights key statistics in COVID-19 update after second spike of positive cases
Video
Flash flood hits campsites near Norman
Pine Bluff shooting leaves one man dead, police investigating
AGFC meeting to be held online
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf arrested in California
Top Stories
Trump plays golf for 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic
NASCAR all alone on motorsports biggest day of racing
Out of the Woods: Tiger emerges for TV match with Lefty, QBs
Nationals players decide to wait for in-person ring ceremony
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast Update – Saturday PM
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
May 23, 2020 / 07:11 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 23, 2020 / 07:11 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Two injured in Little Rock gas station shooting Wednesday night
AGFC tackles Lake Conway’s alligatorweed with a triple dose
Video
UA Little Rock hosting drive-in movie, May 29
Local veterans celebrated ahead of Memorial Day weekend with parade
Video