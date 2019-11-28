Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Wild turkey for the holiday table
Top Stories
Good news for early Christmas decorators: The joy lasts longer
Job Alert for 11-25-19
Difference Makers Award: Pathway to Freedom
People upset about Warren courthouse Nativity scene not being displayed this year
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Walker scores 39, Celtics beat Nets 121-110
Top Stories
European Tour lets players wear shorts for first time
Top Stories
Jameis Winston keeps piling up TDs, INTs for Bucs
Davis’ 41 points lead Lakers past Pelicans, 114-110
Harden, Westbrook help Rockets down Heat 117-108
Jared Goff’s TD pass drought spotlights Rams QB’s struggles
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Mid-Morning Thanksgiving Day Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 28, 2019 / 08:09 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 28, 2019 / 08:09 AM CST