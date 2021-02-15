Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
12°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
Black History Month
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Biden stimulus plan would boost incomes for nation’s poorest by 33%, analysis shows
How Arkansans Are Having Fun in the Snow
Video
City cancels public meetings, arranges Barton Coliseum as emergency homeless shelter as winter weather hammers Little Rock
Fauci: Stimulus bill will help schools reopen safely
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
No. 16 Florida St routs No. 7 Virginia 81-60 in ACC showdown
Top Stories
UConn in line for top seed in NCAA women’s tournament
Duke’s Johnson is forgoing season, declaring for NBA draft
Predators-Stars postponed at city request, extreme weather
How Arkansans Are Having Fun in the Snow
Video
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Monday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Jeff Baskin
Posted:
Feb 15, 2021 / 08:35 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 15, 2021 / 08:35 PM CST
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Entergy Arkansas responds to winter storm outages
Record Breaking Cold Tonight, 2nd Winter Storm On The Way Tuesday Night- Thursday
Video
Entergy Arkansas customers asked to conserve electricity from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday
Arkansas Storm Team