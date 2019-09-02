Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Tennessee Catholic school removes ‘Harry Potter’ series because books ‘risk conjuring evil spirits’
Top Stories
Arkansans headed to help with hurricane
UAPB Homecoming celebration to begin September 29
Live stream: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Dorian’s winds slow, storm now a Category 4
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
Little League World Series
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Tigers minor leaguer Numata dies after skateboard accident
Top Stories
Wainwright leads surging Cardinals to 3-1 win over Giants
Top Stories
Alabama players enjoyed watching Jalen Hurts’ Oklahoma debut
Jones’ Darlington win give Joe Gibbs 4 chances at a title
The Latest: Mertens cruises past Ahn into US Open quarters
US sprint star Christian Coleman cleared of doping violation
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Monday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Sep 2, 2019 / 05:24 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 2, 2019 / 05:24 PM CDT