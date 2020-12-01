Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
The Schrader Show in Semi Finals Helps Bryant’s Hayden Make History
Video
Family Health: Novanax Covid-19 vaccine update
Video
COVID-19 on restaurants in Arkansas
Video
North Little Rock man killed by leaf blower machine
Video
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
The Schrader Show in Semi Finals Helps Bryant’s Hayden Make History
Video
Top Stories
Ready or not, NBA training camps are set to open once again
Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Round 3
Video
Ravens-Steelers rescheduled again by COVID-19 to Wednesday
Facing concerns over racism, NYC marathon exec steps down
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Monday Evening Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
by:
Jeff Baskin
Posted:
Nov 30, 2020 / 06:34 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 30, 2020 / 06:34 PM CST
Trending Stories
Department of Work Force Services struggles to keep up with record-high unemployment in Arkansas
Video
North Little Rock man killed by leaf blower machine
Video
The Schrader Show in Semi Finals Helps Bryant’s Hayden Make History
Video
COVID-19 on restaurants in Arkansas
Video
Second stimulus checks: New bipartisan effort to pass COVID relief