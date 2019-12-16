Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Harmony Grove School District seeks public input on January millage election
Top Stories
Narcan kits for Pine Bluff
Fire destroyed an Altheimer home, damaged another
Bike giveaway continuing Southwest Little Rock tradition, but more bikes are needed
Fatal accident leaves one man dead
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Red Wolves prepare for 9th straight bowl appearance
Top Stories
AP All-America teams dominated by LSU, Ohio State
Top Stories
Kansas becomes latest No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tar Heels fall out
The substituted substitute: Kean humiliated by cruel call
US goalkeeper Zack Steffen follows in Tim Howard’s footsteps
NFL HQ can relax: NFC East winner will have at least 8 wins
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
Santa Tracker
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Monday Late Morning Forecast Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 16, 2019 / 10:01 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 16, 2019 / 10:01 AM CST