Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Police: Man stabbed on Main Street in Little Rock
Police: Man shot in the leg, suspect in custody
Utah football star Ty Jordan died after accidentally shooting self, authorities say
Drunk driver crashes into Illinois patrol car, killing K-9, authorities say
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Henrik Lundqvist says he’s scheduled for open-heart surgery
Top Stories
The Latest: Everton-Man City Premier League game postponed
Utah football star Ty Jordan died after accidentally shooting self, authorities say
AP source: NFL fines Ravens $250,000 for COVID violations
Strong winds force cancellation of 2nd run of GS in Austria
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Santa Tracker
Drive On Arkansas
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Monday Morning Weather Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Dec 28, 2020 / 06:30 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2020 / 06:30 AM CST
Trending Stories
LR Police: Man survives gunshot to head, a woman now in custody
LRPD investigating after man found dead at apartment on Geyer Springs Road
Police: Man stabbed on Main Street in Little Rock
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Video
Sunday afternoon shooting on Labette Drive leaves 1 dead