Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Paron
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win NFL title with late surge
Top Stories
Impeachment trial heads to historic end in frenetic week
City of Hot Springs requests proposals to bring new life to Majestic Hotel site
As Greenlaw plays in Super Bowl 54, Man remembers how he saved his daughter
Operation Backtrack: The hunt for an Arkansas fugitive Part II, The Search Begins
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win NFL title with late surge
Top Stories
Djokovic returns to No. 1; Kenin top American woman at No. 7
Garoppolo comes up short for 49ers in Super Bowl
Mahomes comes through with Super comeback in MVP performance
Williams’ late TDs help KC rally past 49ers in Super Bowl
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Monday Morning Weather Webcast
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Feb 3, 2020 / 06:32 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2020 / 06:32 AM CST