Monday Morning Weather Webcast

Feeling like Spring for the beginning of the week, but a big cold front coming our way means some rather dramatic changes. Some showers move in Monday with a weak upper air disturbance well ahead of the front, but storms are not expected. The cold front approaches Tuesday with some showers and potentially a few thunderstorms.

The overall setup for severe weather does not appear all that robust, given a weak wave of low pressure moving along a cold front and only marginal instability to fuel strong storms. Little in the way of sunshine is expected Tuesday which will limit daytime heating and therefore the severe potential. Wind shear will be rather strong strong though, so a couple of strong thunderstorms will still be possible. The Storm Prediction Center does indicate a risk area. The highest chance for strong storms appears to be in Southeast Arkansas, where some warmer air could aid storm development.