Clouds build in throughout the day Monday. Rain and a few storms are expected late tonight, primarily after midnight for Little Rock. Some rain will be heavy at times into Tuesday morning. Sunshine later Tuesday into Wednesday.



Another round of showers and storms moves in Wednesday night through Thursday. It’ll be dry Friday & Saturday for the weekend.

Afternoon high temps remain in the 70s for the majority of the week with lows in the 40s & 50s.