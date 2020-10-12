Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Amy Coney Barrett faces Senate on Day 1 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings
Live
5 year old in Little Rock walks for the first time since car accident in June
Video
Police investigate vehicle break-ins
Video
Woman dies in accident in North Little Rock Saturday afternoon, driver injured
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
AP source: Bills-Titans on with no positives for TN, Pats
Top Stories
Bach and Mori give pep talk to heads of Olympic delegations
The Latest: Unnamed tennis player positive for virus
Superstar mare Enable retired, to begin breeding career
End of the line: Coach Quinn, GM Dimitroff fired by Falcons
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Monday Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Oct 12, 2020 / 06:43 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 12, 2020 / 06:43 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Dillard’s to pay $900,000 to resolve EEOC race discrimination lawsuit
Video
Weather
Police investigate vehicle break-ins
Video
Arkansas Crime Watch: Exclusive interview with lead investigator on Jory Worthen’s arrest, suspect accused of killing Pine Bluff officer arrested, 19-year-old pleads guilty to killing Newport officer
Video
Officer involved in fatal pedestrian accident
Video