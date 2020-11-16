Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Silver Alert issued for Fort Smith woman
Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective
COVID concerns lead businesses to temporarily close once again
Video
Injuries, damage reported after tornado touches down in White County overnight
Gallery
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Dustin Johnson paints a by-the-numbers Masters-piece
Top Stories
Bach: Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ encouraged to get vaccine
Cam Newton helps Patriots beat Ravens in rain and wind
Saints overcome Brees injury, beat 49ers 27-13
Hail Murray: Cardinals stun Bills 32-30 in final seconds
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Monday Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 16, 2020 / 05:57 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 16, 2020 / 05:57 AM CST
Trending Stories
COVID concerns lead businesses to temporarily close once again
Video
Hot Springs hotel getting push for restoration
Video
Five Razorbacks Selected For The Arkansas Sports Hall Of Fame
TV Schedule
Updated ballot count leads to District 32 upset in Pulaski County
Video